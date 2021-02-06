PEPS Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $124,072.57 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $124,072.57 and $310.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00013345 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001408 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,821,243 coins and its circulating supply is 43,573,175 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.