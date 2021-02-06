Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.