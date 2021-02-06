Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 199.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 735,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 108.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $17,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

