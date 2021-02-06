Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 159,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,640,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

