Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

