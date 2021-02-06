Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 727,649 shares of company stock worth $36,011,709. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

