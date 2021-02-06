Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

