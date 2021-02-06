Piper Sandler Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

