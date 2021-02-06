Piper Sandler Comments on Chevron Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. Truist raised their price target on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

