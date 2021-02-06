Piper Sandler Comments on Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $159.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.