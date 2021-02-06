Piper Sandler Comments on Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

KINS stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

