Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of DCOM opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.