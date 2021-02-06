Piper Sandler Upgrades Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to “Overweight”

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.