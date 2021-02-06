Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Plantronics updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-1.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.80-$1.00 EPS.

PLT opened at $41.85 on Friday. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

