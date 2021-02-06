Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Up 5.5%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 992,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,081,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.