PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 238,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 375,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

