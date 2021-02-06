PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,116,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,767,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409,151 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

