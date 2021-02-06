PostNL’s (PSTNY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTNY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. PostNL has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $1.35.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

