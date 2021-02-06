Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.31.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.