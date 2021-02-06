Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.22-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.12 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 385,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.