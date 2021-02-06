Project Pai Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $195,751.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00147373 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,728,269,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,577,354 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.