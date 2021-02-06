Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

