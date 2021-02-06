ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.86

Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.86 and traded as high as $24.28. ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 4,890 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

