ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Trading Up 0.8%

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.77. 4,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE comprises about 1.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned approximately 7.84% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

