ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.72

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 178886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 43.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

