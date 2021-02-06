Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTA. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Prothena stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Prothena has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

