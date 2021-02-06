Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 96.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 66.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Provention Bio by 592.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.