Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFS. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

