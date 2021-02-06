ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0005 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $92,201.42 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00302249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003110 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $791.31 or 0.02055612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,794,181 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.