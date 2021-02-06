Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. 1,088,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,125,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

