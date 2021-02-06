Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

