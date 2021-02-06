PumaPay Hits One Day Volume of $311,759.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $311,759.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,076,422,231 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

