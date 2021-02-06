PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 12-Month High at $266.00

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), with a volume of 567906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

