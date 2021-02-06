Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 5040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $653.34 million, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

