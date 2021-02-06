Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $653.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. This is a positive change from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

