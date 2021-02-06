Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $13.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s FY2021 earnings at $53.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,121.60.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,099.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,008.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,015.51. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

