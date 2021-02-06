Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

