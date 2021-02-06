Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Entegris by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

