Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $181.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,406.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after buying an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

