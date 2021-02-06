Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Woodward stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,800 shares of company stock worth $15,646,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

