Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,492.32.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,506.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,427.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,303.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

