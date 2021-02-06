Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WFC opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.