Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of ST stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after acquiring an additional 499,242 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after acquiring an additional 205,362 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after acquiring an additional 202,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after acquiring an additional 615,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

