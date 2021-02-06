Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

BR opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.