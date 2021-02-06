Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Boosted by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.