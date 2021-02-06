Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Issued By Northcoast Research

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) – Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Motorola Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $69,819,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

