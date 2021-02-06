Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reduced by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $19.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $19.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,470.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $85.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $95.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,793.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,651.17. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

