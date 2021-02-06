QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.00. QCR reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCRH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

QCR stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $651.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in QCR by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QCR by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

