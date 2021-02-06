Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $183.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $167.14 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

