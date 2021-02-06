QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

